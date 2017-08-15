Texas football practices kick off at midnight with all the fanfare you'd expect

High school football practices in Texas got underway on Monday, and at least one school wasnt willing to wait until Monday morning to get off and running.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Boswell High in Fort Worth held it’s first practice at the stroke of midnight on August 12, the first day the team was allowed back on the field per district regulations. While other schools, including D’Hanis High outside of San Antonio, traditionally joined in the Midnight Madness fun, this year many seemed to back off due to scheduling conflicts.

That didn’t hold back Boswell, which ran on to the field for the first time with the enthusiasm it always has.

That was Boswell at 1:00 a.m., recapping the team’s first run on to the field for the 2017 season an hour earlier. There’s enough excitement there for most of the state.

Naturally, the extra hours at the start don’t necessarily make for automatic success, though in Boswell’s case it has tended to go well; since 2012, the team has won at least seven games each season after kicking off at midnight.

Perhaps 2017 will be the season. If it’s not, no one can blame Boswell for a lack of enthusiasm.