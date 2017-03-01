Texas football recruit, son of DePaul hoops coach, arrested on drug charges

Texas football recruit Reese Leitao, the son of DePaul men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute near school grounds, according to online arrest records.

Leitao was allegedly found with 20 Xanax pills and more than $1,300 when he was taken into custody at Jenks (Okla.) High School, Tulsa-based FOX23 reported. He remained in the Tulsa County jail with his bond set at $15,000 as of Wednesday morning.

His first court date is scheduled for March 7.

After he decommitted from Nebraska, Leitao was one of two tight ends announced by Texas on National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

“We’re aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao,” recently installed Texas head football coach Tom Herman said in a statement. “We’re collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time.”