Texas football team hosting fund-raiser for area communities affected by Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has had a devastating effect on several Texas communities, and the Calallen (Texas) football team has taken it upon itself to help.

Thousands across the state have been displaced and are in desperate need of assistance, which is where the Calallen and Tuloso Midway football teams come in.

“We’re trying to do as much as possible. The idea had come up as a team. We all saw how devastating this hurricane really was, and for most of us it was our first hurricane, so we didn’t know how powerful it really is,” Calallen’s Colton Duff said. “We saw the aftermath and we said we needed to do something to let them know our community is behind all those cities that are in need.”

And that’s just what they’ve done. On Monday, the teams hosted a donations drive to gather food, water, clothes, shoes, and whatever else could be used to assist those in need.

we're out here! no kinds of weather will stop us from helping! please come donate! pic.twitter.com/LX5J9QPsZj — Joseph Juarez (@brianjuarez1105) August 28, 2017

“The thing that motivated my team to help these people is that this is our childhood, this is where we have always gone to eat or play at the beach,” Nick Elizondo, another Calallen player said. “My team is motivated to make a change on and off the field! The Calallen Football team has and will always be there for anybody who needs it. Our team is a band of brothers and we consider ourselves family with the community and to be able to come together as one for a better cause really means a lot.”

Duff echoed that sentiment.

“We wanted to help out as much as possible,” Duff said. “We’re determined to help those families out that are in desperate need.”