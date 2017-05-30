Texas four-star QB commit Casey Thompson leaving Southmoore (Oklahoma City)

Before the first quarterback recruit in Tom Herman’s University of Texas tenure gets to Austin, he will first be attending a different high school.

Casey Thompson, a four-star recruit, is leaving Southmoore (Oklahoma City) along with his younger brother, Cade, and will attend another school in the fall of 2017.

Southmoore head coach Jeremy Stark confirmed the news to The Oklahoman.

“We appreciate everything those individuals did while they were with us,” Stark told The Oklahoman. “Those individuals have chosen to leave Southmoore High School for other schools and that is fine. Everybody has their individual ideas on what is best for themselves.

“This program is bigger than a few individuals. We still have a great group of hardworking young men that are committed to Southmoore High School and to the SaberCat football program. Our coaching staff is very excited about the possibilities with this committed group of guys.”

Sources told The Oklahoman that the Thompsons are expected to move to Newcastle (Okla.), which hired former Southmoore offensive coordinator Jeff Brickman this past winter to be its head coach.

Casey Thompson is ranked as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018 and No. 5 player overall in Oklahoma, according to the 247Sports Composite. Thompson’s father, Charles, played for Oklahoma. Brother Kendal also played for the Sooners before transferring to Utah.

Southmoore’s starting quarterback the past three seasons, the Texas commit plans to enroll for the spring semester in January. But first, he will attend a new high school.