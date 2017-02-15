Texas girls soccer team hasn't allowed a goal through 13 games

If defense truly wins championships as the cliché goes, one girls soccer team in Texas is well on its way to claiming the state crown.

The Coppell (Texas) girls soccer team has established itself as one of the nation’s best this winter, racing out to a perfect 13-0 start.

And when we say perfect, we mean it. The Dallas Morning News tells the story. In those 13 wins, Coppell has posted 13 shutouts. The Cowgirls have outscored opponents by a staggering 45-0 margin. The latest win was Tuesday’s 5-0 blanking of Richardson.

As the Morning News reports, Clemson signee Maddie Weber has seen most of the time at goalkeeper while freshman Lauren Kellett has also played. Leading the defense have been Auburn signee Sarah Houchin, Texas Woman’s University signee Erian Brown and freshmen Katie Odum and Haley Roberson.

On the other end of the field, sophomore Micayla Weathers leads the team with eight goals, and senior Tori Teffeteller and sophomore Rebecca Watley each have five goals.

In 2015, Coppell won the Class 6A state championship. Last year, it was 18-7. This year’s team, of course, is in the midst of making history. When the number of goals allowed added to the number of losses is still 0, something’s going right.