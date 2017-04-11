Texas high school coach arrested outside track meet on arson charges

A high school coach for Keller Fossil Ridge in Texas was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested outside outside a track meet due to charges of arson involving a habitation or place of worship. The first degree felony could land the coach in jail for a minimum of five years.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fossil Ridge coach Michael Long was arrested outside a track meet in Weatherford. The charges stem from a fire which burned down Long’s house in Weatherford in January.

While Long’s personnel file allegedly checked out without any prior incidents, there was sufficient concern about this incident to immediately place Long on leave. In the aftermath of his house fire, a Go Fund Me account established to raise funds for repairs allegedly raised $6,000.

While substantial, that total didn’t even cover Long’s bond fee with that Parker County Jail, which was $25,000.