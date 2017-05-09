Texas HS football player Dustin Parmeley dies after rollover crash on highway

A star defensive lineman from a Texas high school was pronounced dead on Sunday after the car he was traveling in swerved to avoid another on the highway, resulting in a drastic one-car rollover accident.

Teen remember after he was killed in a crash just weeks before graduation @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/lARLyq3yqF — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 8, 2017

As reported by Houston ABC affiliate KTRK, Magnolia West senior Dustin Parmely was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands following a dramatic accident in which Parmely and his brother, Aaron Johnson, were in a car that toppled over and over itself. Both brothers were eventually transported to Memorial Hermann, though Parmely was too far along to be saved.

Johnson remains at Memorial Hermann following the crash.

As expected, the Magnolia school district released a statement regarding their loss and asking for support from the broader Texas football community.

“Magnolia ISD is saddened at the tragic news of the loss of one of our Magnolia West Seniors in a car accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we grieve with them in their time of loss. Counseling support is available on campus to assist students and staff in this difficult time.”