Texas gets clever with its edit game as recruiting battles continue over top in-state prospects

Texas has surged toward the top of the national recruiting rankings for the Class of 2018 under new coach Tom Herman, earning the current number two spot in the 247 Sports composite, but the Longhorns are still embattled in a number of battles for key recruiting targets. Herman and his staff are now using every sinew of connectivity to a prospect they can find, certainly calling on current stars as a means to touch a nerve with existing high school stars who may play at the same school.

That’s how Lamar (Texas) star defensive lineman Bobby “Tre” Brown ended up with the following customized photoshop edit:

I can did that 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/HpJwqxdrR2 — I hate OL's (@tre_brown8700) August 15, 2017

That’s Brown alongside projected returning Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele, a fellow Martin alum. Brown represents possibly Texas’ highest profile and ranked prospect at a clear position of need for the Longhorns. Buechele represents the highest wattage star on Texas’ current roster, and the fact that he hails from the same school in the same hometown is an advantage that Herman clearly plans to leverage right up until February 2.

My last 7on7 season man…I wish I could've done more but I'm not selfish I'm just glad my boys & I had fun I'll never forget this💯 pic.twitter.com/gZvAgDveRF — I hate OL's (@tre_brown8700) July 1, 2017

Whether or not Buechele and some slick edits are enough to sway Brown toward the Longhorns over programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma or Texas A&M remains to be seen. What we do know is that even perceived disadvantages to those programs won’t keep Herman from going all out after his man, odds be damned.