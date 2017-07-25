Texas lands 4-star WR Brennan Eagles in major addition for coach Tom Herman's class

Brennan Eagles is one of the top football prospects in the state of Texas, and one of the top wide receivers in the nation. On Monday evening he announced he plans to stay close to home.

The Alief Taylor star had postponed his original commitment date of July 17 before declaring his intentions for the Longhorns on Monday. Eagles made his announcement on Twitter with the apropos comment “I’m ready.”

As they’ve done throughout the recruiting process, Herman and co. celebrated online in their typical online GIF party fashion:

Wow. This big playmaker from HTown is the real deal. 3 straight weeks of HTown's finest. #RevolUTion18 Got @Coachtimbeck to @DrewMehringer: pic.twitter.com/TVyE6H0fZU — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) July 25, 2017

Regardless of GIF quality, there’s little question of Eagles’ talent. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder was a standing at Nike’s The Opening after topping 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns on 55 catches. He’s an Army All-American Bowl selection and held scholarship offers from many of the nation’s top programs.

In the end, apparently none could stack up to the project being built by Herman and his staff in Austin for the top-5 receiver and the No. 3 player in the state of Texas.