Texas lands another prime time recruit in 4-star OL Rafiti Ghirmai

Texas coach Tom Herman continues to keep his state’s biggest recruits at home, with a Dallas-area four-star offensive lineman the latest to choose the Longhorns.

Frisco Wakeland (Texas) offensive lineman Rafiti Ghirmai committed to the Longhorns on Monday night, choosing Texas over some 30 odd other scholarship offers from top programs, nationwide. He made the announcement on his Twitter account, using a custom video created by Texas, Oklahoma and Big XII site The Football Braniacs.

In the personalized video, Ghirmai pretends to use multiple Snapchat filters for different schools until landing on one for the Longhorns, where he settled in and posted an image with a Longhorns shirt and a Hook ‘Em sign.

I’M 110% COMMITTED!!(videocreds:@SuperK_TFB & @Andrew_TFB)@simplyCoachO. Thank you to all my family and friends for getting me to this point pic.twitter.com/hiYDBxMRfI — Rafiti Ghirmai🎥 (@RafitiGhirmai) August 21, 2017

Ghirmai is a four-star offensive tackle recruit who is a top-40 prospect from the state of Texas and one of the 300 best overall recruits in the nation. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder adds more heft to Texas’ second-ranked national class.

The Wakefield star continues a run of strong momentum for Texas and coach Tom Herman, who celebrated the latest commitment as they have so many others, with a roundtable GIF party:

