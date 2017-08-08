Texas lands commitment from top-10, 4-star DT Keondre Coburn

Tom Herman’s Texas recruiting revolution is continuing apace, particularly in Houston. His latest pledge adds significant talent and heft to the defensive line of the Longhorns Class of 2018.
Four-star defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, a Westfield (Texas) star committed to the Longhorns Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 330-pound star chose the Longhorns ahead of 29 other scholarship offers, including opportunities at virtually all of the nation’s top programs.
Coburn is the 16th Texas commitment in the Class of 2018, though few have been more significant. He announced his commitment on Twitter, setting off the now familiar cavalcade of celebratory GIFs that Texas’ coaching staff has made a hallmark of its reactions to all new additions.
Coburn has also committed to play in the Under Armour All-American Game, and has been considered a lean to Texas since he visited Austin in the spring. Now he’s another pledge to the Longhorns who is ranked just on the edge of the 247Sports top-100 overall recruits as Herman’s first class continues to take impressive shape.