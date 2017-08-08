Texas leaps to No. 2 in national recruiting rankings with commitment of 4-star TE Malcolm Epps

For the second time in as many days the Texas Longhorns added a major prospect to their Class of 2018. This time, the ripple effect brought the program’s class to the doorstep of the top recruiting class in the country.

Malcolm Epps committed to Texas’ coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Longhorns and shoring up one of the last remaining “needs” for the program’s class. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound four-star tight end is considered one of the top 10 prospects at the position in the nation. He’s also among the top 25 overall prospects in the talent-rich state of Texas.

Epps’ commitment moved Texas’ overall class ranking to No. 2 in the nation, behind only Ohio State per 247 Sports’ composite rankings. The tight end is the 17th commitment in Texas’ class, which is one more than top-ranked Ohio State. The Buckeyes hold a distinct advantage among 5-star prospects with three pledges already in hand to Texas’ one, though Texas does have one more four-star commitment. Additionally, one of Texas’ four three-star commitments is a place kicker, a position which rarely (if ever?) receives a ranking higher than three stars. Case in point: Texas’ two lowest-rated recruits are still ranked No. 1 at their respective positions.

The Dekaney (Texas) star told 247 Sports’ E.J. Holland that the close bonds he has built to the Texas coaching staff and his desire to help build something at a traditional power near his home base of Spring, outside Houston, were major motivating factors in his decision.

“(Texas head coach Tom Herman and coach Coby Meekins) are family,” Epps told 247 Sports. “It’s plain and simple.

“I committed because there is no place like home. I want to be the hometown hero. It’s time to put UT back on the map.”

After leading the University of Houston for two years before heading to Austin, Herman has owned the Houston recruiting scene in 2018. The new Longhorns head man has added a majority of the city’s top-10 overall prospects already, with Epps, a former Alabama commit, serving as the latest puzzle piece to fall.

The Texas’ coaching staff set off it’s now-traditional GIF party to celebrate Epps’ commitment.

Wow. #BackToBack #ThisIsTexas 🤘🏼This long, athletic playmaker is a matchup nightmare. Live look in at @corbymeekins and offensive staff: pic.twitter.com/t2k5Qr4ekp — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) August 8, 2017

Let's GO!! Who's next!! 👀👀 This latest commit from H-Town has everyone in the office like….. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/UOmDqprGBH — Corby Meekins (@corbymeekins) August 8, 2017

#Boom💥

Big-Time TE With A High Ceiling Joins The #fUTure Of CFB! This Kid Will Be A Match Up Nightmare For Opposing Defenses!#ThisIsTexas🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/HhAaxii2Wb — Bʀʏᴀɴ Cᴀʀʀɪɴɢᴛᴏɴ (@BCarringtonUT) August 8, 2017