Texas plans to enforce rule on those hard to read jersey numbers

The University Interscholastic League — the state governing body in Texas — plans to enforce a rule that requires football jerseys to have clearly visible numbers, according to the Dallas Morning News.

For those watching game film to prepare for an opponent — or reporters who need to know who scored touchdowns or made tackles — this matters.

Yes, it might take away some of the cool factor as apparel companies continue to move into the high school space. But everything has trade-offs.

The Morning News notes that the UIL often gets its cues from the NCAA. Here is what the NCAA rulebook says about jersey numbers:

“The jersey must have clearly visible, permanent Arabic numerals measuring at least eight and ten inches in height front and back, respectively, of a color which itself is clearly in distinct contrast with the color of the jersey, irrespective of any border around the number.”

