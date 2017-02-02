Texas point guard Kianna Williams ready for McDonald's All American Game

Kianna Williams is faced with a great challenge at the McDonald’s All American Game. As a point guard, she has to figure out where to get the ball, given a roster of the nation’s best who are leading scorers on their own team.

“It’s like, who do I pass it to?” she joked. “I’m going to go out and have fun. I want to play my game make sure everyone is engaged and having fun also. Hopfully, the West comes out with a win.”

Williams, ranked as the No. 8 player overall in the Class of 2017, received her honorary jersey when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to Wagner in San Antonio. She was honored in front of family, friends and the school.

The McDonald’s All American Games are March 29 in Chicago.

“It was great,” she said of the ceremony. “I’m blessed. The student body got to come out and support me. I was nervous about how many people were there. There was great energy and excitement. I’m just thankful for all the support.”

Wagner will have McDonald’s All Americans in consecutive years as Amber Ramirez, now a freshman at TCU, was in last year’s game.

“I wanted to follow in her footsteps and I’m so excited to play in the game and can’t wait,” she said, citing a number of other former McDonald’s All Americans, including Elena Delle Donne. “I’ve been watching the game for the last few years.”

She also will get to team with one of her future Stanford teammates, DiJonai Carrington, a guard from San Diego.

“I want to spend time with the other great players and get to know them,” she said. “When we’re competing against each in college, it will be fun to say I know them.

“I’m also looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House.”

Williams also has that Texas pride, with five Texans on the West roster.

“I think Texas is the greatest state. Period,” she said. “I’m biased, but I think we have the greatedt athletes. … It’s great to see everyone’s hard work pay off.”