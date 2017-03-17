Texas baseball power Coleyville Heritage notches brutal 33-0 win in district opener

The 2017 journey for the D.U.D.E.S begins today. 10:30 and 6:00 at Panther FIeld. Go Panthers! pic.twitter.com/8e8YAkBw0H — CHHS Baseball (@CHHS_baseballs) February 23, 2017

The basketball season is still wrapping up across much of the country, but baseball is already in full flow in states like California and Texas, where one state power just unloaded a massive blowout.

On Tuesday, Coleyville Heritage notched a 33-0 blowout of Fort Worth Eastern Hills. As reported by the Dallas Morning News, the victory pushed the Panthers to 17-1-1, and was easily the team’s biggest blowout of the year (the Panthers had two prior 11-1 wins). Meanwhile, the loss was also Eastern Hills’ worst of the season by some measure, though the Highlanders had previously lost a pair of games by 20 or more points.

The win was large enough to make any postgame handshake line awkward, but it’s made much more pronounced by this fact: The teams are scheduled to square off again Friday afternoon. Here’s hoping for a tighter final score this time around, no matter how it comes to that. For Heritage coach Alan McDougal, the win was just part of a larger campaign that he is confident will lead to a true two-horse race for it’s district title.

“We brought some attention to us with the hot start,” Colleyville Heritage coach Alan McDougal told the Morning News. “We’re not going to shy away from that. It’d be easy for us to circle games at the end our season with Grapevine because they’re the bully from across the way so to speak and they’re the defending state champion. … Between now and then we want to make these games meaningful.”