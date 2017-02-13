Texas powers Allen, Cedar Hill to meet Week 1 of 2017 season

Two Dallas-area powerhouse football programs responsible for seven state titles in the past 11 seasons will meet in the opening game of the season in 2017.

Allen will host Cedar Hill in the opener as part of the Tom Landry Classic.

“They have a great football program, great tradition,” Allen coach Terry Gambill told the Dallas Morning News of Cedar Hill. “It should be a great football game.”

The teams, which haven’t met since 2013, each had high-profile openers a season ago. Allen defeated Alabama power Hoover, while Cedar Hill was beaten by eventual Super 25 national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

Both teams were ranked at times throughout the 2016 season, though neither finished the year in the rankings.