Texas powers rising in Super 25 Computer football rankings

Three Texas teams made jumps in the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 Computer rankings | Expert rankings

Katy (Texas) made the biggest move, jumping 14 spots to No. 5 on the strength of a 31-3 win against Galena North Shore. Allen, which took down Euless Trinity 41-20, moved up six spots to No. 7. Midway (Waco) was the rankings’ biggest mover, rising 35 spots to No. 15 following a 42-28 win against Southlake Carroll.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team. The Monarchs will face No. 22 De La Salle (Concord) in Saturday’s CIF State title game.

Miami Northwestern, who defeated Armwood (Seffner) last weekend to win the state title, moved 14 spots to No. 17.