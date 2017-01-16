Four-star Oak Hill Academy PG Matt Coleman is headed to Texas

During his in-home visits a few months back, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Matt Coleman said Texas head coach Shaka Smart made a “lasting impression” with his spiel about giving Coleman the proverbial keys to the team from day one.

“He’s always like, ‘These are for you to take us to the next level,” Coleman told USA Today High School Sports back in October. “That’s big.”

On Monday, Smart’s sell proved to be big enough to land the four-star southpaw, winning out over Duke.

Coleman, who is ranked No. 26 overall in the ESPN 100, committed to the Longhorns at the Spalding Hoophall Classic during halftime of The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.) – Pace Academy (Atlanta) game.

The Warriors will face Nathan Hale (Seattle) today at the Hoophall at 1 p.m.

Coleman, a senior, ran the show for the Warriors during their DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals title run last season.

In July, he helped USA Men’s U18 National Team win gold at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Valdivia, Chile.

Coleman is Texas’ fourth commitment from the 2017 class, joining Westfield (Houston) shooting guard Jese Febres, Cristo Rey (Minneapolis, Minn.) center Jericho Sims and Davis (Houston) forward Royce Hamm.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY