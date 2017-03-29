Texas softball pitcher records school-record 23 Ks in 13-inning win

Aaliyah Ruiz with school-record 23 strikeouts in Beeville's 1-0 13-inning win over Cuero — Bee-Picayune Sports (@beepicsports) March 29, 2017

On Tuesday, A.C. Jones (Beeville, Texas) junior pitcher Aaliyah Ruiz made a strong case for her teammates to leave their gloves in their lockers for the day.

Ruiz set a school record by striking out 23 batters in a 1-0, 13-inning win at Cuero. No math major here, but that is an average of 1.77 strikeouts an inning.

Ruiz’s success is far from a surprise. Last month, the junior verbally committed to Alabama State University.

I am excited to announce I have verbally committed to play Division 1 softball at Alabama state university!!!#GoHornets 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/sbYmuuqr6d — A💋 (@aaliyahruiz_) February 24, 2017

Ruiz may have a ways to go to catch the national record of Alicia Hollowell, who before going on to star at the University of Arizona, struck out 61 (!) batters in a 30-inning Fairfield (Calif.) win over Woodland in a game that lasted two days in May 2001. That information comes from the National Federation of High School Associations.

Still, look for plenty more Ruiz Ks, both forward and backward, in the scorebooks of the Trojans and their opponents.