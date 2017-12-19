Texas teams continue climb in latest Super 25 Computer football rankings

Just as they did a week ago, a flurry of Texas football powers are climbing the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

Allen rose two spots to No. 5, Midway (Waco) jumped five spots to No. 10, Manvel rose 22 spots to No. 14, Cy Fair (Cypress) moved 19 spots to No. 15, and the biggest mover was Lake Travis (Austin), which jumped 35 spots to No. 24.

There will be more movement next week, as Lake Travis will play Allen in the state title game; Midway faces Cy Fair; and Manvel plays No. 51 Highland Park.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), fresh off a thrashing of De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), remains the No. 1 team.