Texas teams forced to forfeit due to officials' no-show

In a bizarre circumstance that you rarely see anywhere – let alone in Texas – a football team in the Lone Star State was forced to forfeit on senior night when officials didn’t show.

Riesel (Texas) was set to play its final home game of the season Friday night in advance of the state playoffs next week. The Indians were 5-4 entering the night, but left 5-5 without playing a down against visiting Itasca.

The officials did not show up, as KXXV-TV’s Michael Fleet reported.

Statement from @rieselisd on tonight's ref no-show. I understand #Riesel is playing again, but what about senior night? What about those #Itasca players that will never play another down? They got cheated and someone owes them an apology. pic.twitter.com/YthzvHl5Oh — Micah Fleet (@MicahFleet) November 11, 2017

The Facebook post from Riesel ISD read: