Texas teams forced to forfeit due to officials' no-show

In a bizarre circumstance that you rarely see anywhere – let alone in Texas – a football team in the Lone Star State was forced to forfeit on senior night when officials didn’t show.
Riesel (Texas) was set to play its final home game of the season Friday night in advance of the state playoffs next week. The Indians were 5-4 entering the night, but left 5-5 without playing a down against visiting Itasca.
The officials did not show up, as KXXV-TV’s Michael Fleet reported.
The Facebook post from Riesel ISD read:
Riesel Fans:
We would like to thank each and every one of you for coming out to support our students tonight. We also want to apologize to you for the events at tonight’s ballgame. Be assured that the RHS Coaching staff correctly followed all procedures when requesting officials. That being said, that doesn’t take away the disappointment in not being able to play tonight’s game. The football team put in hard work this week and were ready to go out and show that Indian Pride. RHS football for 2017 is not over however. We will play again. Round One of the Playoffs is next week. Pending the outcome of tonight’s Crawford-Hico game, we will either play in Bremond or Gatesville next Friday Night. Go Indians!!! Win State!!!
To our friends from Itasca: Safe travels home tonight.
The Indians move on to face either Bremond or Gatesville in a first-round matchup next week, while the season is over for Itasca (1-9).
One team was robbed of its senior night, and the other of one final game. Not the best night in this pocket of Texas prep football.