Texas, Tom Herman land in-state defensive end prospect Max Cummins

Texas has landed another recruit who was once the apple of new coach Tom Herman’s eye at Houston.

On Wednesday, defensive end prospect Max Cummins committed to the Longhorns ahead of scholarship offers from Baylor, Houston, UCF and UConn, among other schools. Cummins was once committed to UConn before reopening his recruitment and, now, landing with the Longhorns.

IM OFFICIALLY A LONGHORN 🐂‼️🐂‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zfxmlm0S0l — Max Cummins (@MaxCummins40) January 18, 2017

When he received an in-home visit from Longhorns defensive assistant coach Oscar Giles he was still awaiting a scholarship offer. Before the visit had ended, Cummins had both received the offer he was waiting on and accepted it, officially pledging his future to the Austin university.

In a piece detailing Cummins’ varied strengths, 247 Sports noted the three-star prospect was one of the Lone Star State’s fastest rising recruits. While he is rated as a three-star prospect, much of his ranking may be due to his school, Fort Worth’s All Saints Episcopal School, which is not a member of Texas’ primary UIL competition.

Of course, an athlete can only compete against the opponents opposite him, which Cummins excelled at in Fort Worth, racking up 72 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. You can see the composite highlights directly below:

Cummins was a critical get for the Longhorns because he fills an area of direct need. He’s only the second defensive line commitment in Texas’ 2017 class, and has both the size and strength to continue growing and contribute to the Longhorns up front in the seasons ahead.

For a teen who allegedly started playing football for a team called the Longhorns in first grade and grew up as a Texas fan thereafter, it doesn’t get much better than landing an opportunity to play in Austin less than two weeks before National Signing Day.