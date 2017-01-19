Texas, Tom Herman land in-state defensive end prospect Max Cummins

Texas has landed another recruit who was once the apple of new coach Tom Herman’s eye at Houston.

On Wednesday, defensive end prospect Max Cummins committed to the Longhorns ahead of scholarship offers from Baylor, Houston, UCF and UConn, among other schools. Cummins was once committed to UConn before reopening his recruitment and, now, landing with the Longhorns.

IM OFFICIALLY A LONGHORN 🐂‼️🐂‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zfxmlm0S0l — Max Cummins (@MaxCummins40) January 18, 2017

Texas now has 14 players in its recruiting class, including three early enrollees led by Westlake (Austin, Texas) quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Of the 14, 12 are from Texas. The lone high school player in the group who is not from Texas is tight end Reese Leitao from Jenks, Okla., who is the son of DePaul basketball coach Dave Leitao.

The Longhorns’ class is ranked No. 30 overall and No. 2 in the Big 12 by 247Sports, but could get a boost if it is able to reel in some of its top targets. Among them are four-star defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson and four-star cornerback Chevin Calloway. Both are, as you might have guessed, from Texas.

Chaisson is scheduled for an official visit to Austin this weekend and is expected to decide between Texas and LSU. Calloway was on campus last weekend and is scheduled to visit Arkansas this weekend.

Herman’s recruiting roadmap was no secret and he made it clear on the day he was hired.

“I also want the high school coaches of the great state of Texas to know that this is their football program,” he said then. “I have recruited this state for 20-some odd years. I have grown up with the high school football coaches in this great state. It is important to me that the great players in the great state of Texas understand that we are going to do everything we can to keep them home.”

Many of the players he is recruiting are players with whom he developed a relationship as the Houston coach. With more time, he can create more far-reaching relationships, which is the challenge of any coach in Year 1.

When Cummins received an in-home visit from Longhorns defensive assistant coach Oscar Giles he was still awaiting a scholarship offer. Before the visit had ended, Cummins had both received the offer he was waiting on and accepted it, officially pledging his future to the Austin university.

In a piece detailing Cummins’ varied strengths, 247 Sports noted the three-star prospect was one of the Lone Star State’s fastest rising recruits. While he is rated as a three-star prospect, much of his ranking may be due to his school, Fort Worth’s All Saints Episcopal School, which is not a member of Texas’ primary UIL competition.

Of course, an athlete can only compete against the opponents opposite him, which Cummins excelled at in Fort Worth, racking up 72 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. You can see the composite highlights directly below:

Cummins was a critical get for the Longhorns because he fills an area of direct need. He’s only the second defensive line commitment in Texas’ 2017 class, and has both the size and strength to continue growing and contribute to the Longhorns up front in the seasons ahead.

For a teen who allegedly started playing football for a team called the Longhorns in first grade and grew up as a Texas fan thereafter, it doesn’t get much better than landing an opportunity to play in Austin less than two weeks before National Signing Day.

Contributing: Josh Barnett, USA TODAY Sports