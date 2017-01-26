Texas track coach placed on leave after being arrested for solicitation, drug charges

Odessa Permian coach arrested for soliciting sex from women online https://t.co/euyIRyq5zO pic.twitter.com/PcsfUAoYgJ — mySA (@mySA) January 26, 2017

A Texas high school teacher and track coach was arrested late Tuesday night on charges of solicitation, a class B misdemeanor, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, according to a press release from Ector Independent School District’s public information officer.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Permian (Odessa, Texas) health teacher and girls track coach Carl M. Chancellor, 52, was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday as part of an undercover sting by the Midland Police Department regarding men soliciting sex from women online, said Sara Bustilloz, the city of Midland’s spokeswoman, in an email. Bustilloz told the Reporter-Telegram that the controlled substance he had in his possession was morphine pills.

Chancellor is being held at Midland County jail, and bond has not yet been set.

“Permian High School has made arrangements for assistant coaches to take over the girls track and field team as interim coaches, and the school will be meeting with the student-athletes and their families to answer any questions and concerns,” ECISD public information officer Mike Adkins said in the release, according to the Reporter-Telegram.

Adkins said that during the investigation, Chancellor will be placed on paid administrative leave, a requirement by law when a school employee is under contract.