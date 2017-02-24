Texas transgender teen Mack Beggs wins first wrestling state tournament match

Mack Beggs, the Texas transgender teen in the midst of transitioning from a girl to a boy, won his first state tournament match Friday morning.

The Euless Trinity standout captured the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 6A Region II girls wrestling title last week when his opponent forfeited prior to the match.

EARLIER: Transgender teen wins regional wrestling title amid firestorm of opposition

Beggs has been the subject of intense media scrutiny all week, but the Dallas Morning News reports his first match was largely uneventful, and he left the mat immediately without speaking to reporters.

That's Beggs in the yellow shoes. Here is the media scrum around him pic.twitter.com/cXdDnxPH3c — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) February 24, 2017

Beggs’ opponent, Clear Springs’ (League City) Taylor Latham, didn’t speak with reporters, either, according to the paper.

The UIL’s policy states that an athlete must compete as the gender on his or her birth certificate.

Beggs is scheduled to wrestle again Friday afternoon.