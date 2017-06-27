Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs to serve as grand marshal of San Antonio's Pride parade

The controversial Texas transgender wrestler who captured national attention and a state title for wrestling against girls while undergoing hormone treatment has been given a new title: grand marshal of Bigger Than Texas Pride parade, to be held in San Antonio.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Euless Trinity student athlete Mack Beggs will be one of two official grand marshals for the San Antonio Pride parade, which will be held July 1. Beggs will be a co-grand marshal with Joe Maldonado, an 8-year-old transgender male who was kicked out of the Boy Scouts because of his gender identity before successfully overturning the ban on appeal.

Beggs’ grand marshal honor is the latest show of support from the gay community for a student-athlete who has been outspoken in his desire to compete without reservations.

While Beggs requested to wrestle against boys, those calls fell on deaf ears because of a Texas University Interscholastic League regulation that requires wrestlers to compete as part of the gender identified on their birth certificate.

Which gender Beggs will compete for and against in the 2017-18 season is yet to be determined. For now, he can celebrate his past success and the gains made by a community that has proudly called him their own.