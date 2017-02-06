Texas WR Josh Moore -- and his 55 offers -- heads to IMG Academy

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) has added another star in Josh Moore, a Class of 2018 wide receiver with 55 reported offers. Moore announced his transfer from Yoakum (Texas) on Twitter.

In the video above from Scout, he talks about his decision and also how he is attempting to sort through the multitude of offers.

Interestingly, Moore’s twin brother, Jordan, intends to remain at Yoakum. Jordan is a Texas A&M safety commit.

Moore had 27 receptions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns last season as Yoakum reached the state title game. He also ran for 324 yards and four TDs.

The relationship between IMG and Texas high school coaches has been strained as a number of top recruits have left the state for Florida. Noah Cain, ranked as the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2019, left Texas for IMG last month. They follow players such as Kellen Mond and Jhamon Ausbon, who starred for IMG last season and are now at Texas A&M.

Also Sunday, IMG added Class of 2020 wide receiver Donovan Moorer, who was playing at Hebron Christian (Dacula, Ga.). He is listed at 5-7 and 140 pounds.