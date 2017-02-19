Wrestling The 2017 State Wrestling Champions By USA TODAY Sports February 19, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Mason City's Cullan Schriever is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 106-pound weight class. Waukee's Kyle Biscoglia is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 113-pound weight class. Fort Dodge's Brody Teske is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 120-pound weight class. Council Bluffs-Thomas Jefferson's McGwire Midkiff is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 126-pound weight class. Epworth-Western Dubuque's Bradan Birt is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 132-pound weight class. Fort Dodge's Triston Lara is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 138-pound weight class. Southeast Polk's Zach Barnes is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 145-pound weight class. Iowa City West's Nelson Brands is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 152-pound weight class. West Des Moines Valley's Joel Shapiro is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 160-pound weight class. Ames' Marcus Coleman is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 170-pound weight class. Epworth, Western Dubuque's Triston Lara is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 182-pound weight class. Mason City's Isaac Bartel is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 195-pound weight class. North Scott's Wyatt Wriedt is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's 220-pound weight class. Epworth, Western Dubuque's Aaron Costello is the 2017 champion in Class 3A's heavyweight class. Williamsburg's Grayson Kesterson is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 106-pound weight class. Albia's Aden Reeves is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 113-pound weight class. Solong's Bryce West is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 120-pound weight class. New Hampton's Michael Millage is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 126-pound weight class. Assumption's Matt Robertson is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 132-pound weight class. New Hampton's Keaton Geerts is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 138-pound weight class. Clear Lake's Ryan Leisure is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 145-pound weight class. South Tama County's Isaac Judge is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 152-pound weight class. Assumption's Julien Broderson is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 160-pound weight class. Osage's Brock Jennings is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 170-pound weight class. Creston/Orient-Macksburg's Chase Shiltz is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 182-pound weight class. West Liberty's Bryce Esmoil is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 195-pound weight class. North Fayette Valley's Jordan Baumler is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's 220-pound weight class. Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs is the 2017 champion in Class 2A's heavy weight class. West Sioux's Adam Allard is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 106-pound weight class. Lisbon's Cael Happel is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 113-pound weight class. North Linn's Brock Henderson is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 120-pound weight class. Underwood's Alex Thomsen is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 126-pound weight class. Riceville's Chance Throndson is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 132-pound weight class. Wapsie Valley's Kaleb Krall is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 138-pound weight class. Dike-New Hartford's Trent Johnson is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 145-pound weight class. English Valleys' Zachary Axmear is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 152-pound weight class. Akron-Westfield's John Henrich is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 160-pound weight class. Hudson's Taylan Entriken is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 170-pound weight class. Maquoketa Valley's Alec McDowell is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 182-pound weight class. Lake Mills' Slade Sifuentes is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 195-pound weight class. Logan-Magnolia's Drake Johnson is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's 220-pound weight class. Iowa City Regina's Jared Brinkman is the 2017 champion in Class 1A's heavyweight class. wrestling, DesMoinesRegister, Mason City High School (Mason City IA), Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video State wrestling: The storylines you should follow this weekend Video Class 2A wrestling: West brothers help Solon in team race on Day Two Video 1A wrestling: Iowa’s all-time leading rusher rising through bracket, Lisbon vs. Don Bosco