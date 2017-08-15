The $70.3 million Katy (Texas) stadium is ready to open, and it leaves an impression

Katy (Texas) will officially take the mantle from cross-state rival Allen as the most expensive high school football stadium in the nation (non-repairs inclusive division) in the coming days when the school district’s Legacy Stadium is open for business. In the meantime the stadium is ready to roll, and the early photos are leaving quite the impression:

Legacy Stadium… https://t.co/v55zQRc4mk — Juan Milton de Leon (@JuanMilton) August 14, 2017

Hellas' Matrix Turf selected again by Katy ISD. Legacy Stadium is their ninth facility with Hellas turf. https://t.co/U9oOFx76mn pic.twitter.com/Xf8u8ARaJ7 — Hellas Construction (@hellasconstruct) August 4, 2017

Here’s how the new Tigers digs look from the air:

In addition to the clear structural functions of the new stadium, Legacy Field also tested out some of the cosmetic traits on the facility, including an LED-style light-up system based on the one first used at Munich’s Allianz Arena that transforms the stadium’s exterior into the school color of the team hosting a game that night.

Drove by Legacy Stadium, saw it lit up w/ LED uplighting that will be the color of the home team during games. (Katy red on display here). pic.twitter.com/HPczUVqhtV — Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) July 28, 2017

There are plenty more photos from this run-through by the Houston Chronicle, including details like the facility’s restrooms and some shots from a distance to provide more perspective on the stadium’s size.

Of course, one can also apparently get a sense of that just from driving through town:

Legacy Stadium has quite a presence when driving through Katy. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/68ro8kFIJ7 — Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) July 4, 2017

Perennial state title contender Katy High will kick off its season at the stadium with a game against Foster on August 31.