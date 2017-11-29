The Ashton Hagans Blog: Hoopsgiving dominance, recruitment, 3.0 GPA and Lil Baby

Ashton Hagans had one of the most dominant seasons on the summer circuit running with Game Elite (Ga.). That’s subsequently led to Hagans, a five-star point guard at Newton (Covington, Ga.), having everyone from Kansas to Florida State to North Carolina to Kentucky and many others all giving chase. Now Hagans has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world this is Ashton Hagans and I’m back to give you guys another blog!

I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving!

We are coming off a strong showing at the Holiday Hoopsgiving.

We’ve still got a lot of stuff to get better at as far as keeping up intensity and things like that, but we played really well I thought.

We just don’t want to get the big head because we’re 5-0 right now.

I feel like I’m playing well individually.

I’m averaging a triple-double: 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

I’m trying to keep that up the entire season.

The biggest thing that I am really trying to work on is my jump shot. That’s what I focused on in the offseason so I’m just trying to build more confidence in it now and I feel like that’s improving.

I feel really confident that we can win a state title too.

My ninth grade year we went to the Final Four and last year we went to the Elite 8. This year it’s like why not!

We’ve got scorers and bigs and great pieces so we all feel like if we continue to work hard we can get it done.

I know you guys want to hear about my recruitment; I’ve been hearing a lot from Kansas, Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Florida. I have other offers but those are the schools that I’ve been hearing more from lately.

I’m only a junior so I’m in no hurry with anything. I definitely plan to take my time. I don’t have any favorites at this point.

OK I’m doing great in school this year.

Right now I have a 3.0 GPA and my favorite subjects would have to be English and Social Studies.

I’m reading the book “The Crucible” so that’s really interesting!

Music-wise I’m listening to Lil Baby a lot. I like what he’s doing right now.

What are you guys listening to? Hit me up and let me know.

OK guys I’m gonna head out of here right now, but I appreciate you taking the time to read.

I’ll be back soon with the next one.

