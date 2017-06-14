The Ashton Hagans Blog: Ready for Oak Hill, dominant summer on adidas and more

Ashton Hagans has had one of the most dominant seasons on the summer circuit running with Game Elite (Ga.). That’s subsequently led to Hagans, a five-star point guard who will play at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), has everyone from Kansas to Florida State to Georgia Tech and many others all giving chase. Now Hagans has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up everybody this is Ashton Hagans and I’m starting my USA Today blog so thanks for checking it out.

I just got out of school for the summer and, of course, I’m excited about that; now I’m just working hard to get my game to the next level.

I want to be ready for Oak Hill next season.

I can’t wait to get there!

I know it’ll be a different environment for me, but I’m determined and I just want to be the best player that I can be.

I’ve been talking to the whole staff a lot this summer and I can’t wait to be a part of the family there.

The biggest things I’m working on is my speed and agility, adding more moves off the screen and my three-ball too.

I run with Game Elite and we’ve had a pretty strong summer being on the adidas Circuit for the first season.

Coming in to the spring I was just trying to work hard so I could make a bigger name for myself. I really wanted to shock the country and I feel like I’ve played pretty well.

I think the most fun matchup this spring was against Immanuel Quickley because it was a great game and we were both getting ours. He’s the top-ranked point guard in the class above me and I just wanted to go hard at him like I do everyone else.

Since the spring Kansas, Alabama, North Carolina, UNLV, Baylor and a few other schools have started recruiting me so that’s been pretty cool. I still want more schools to jump in; schools like Kentucky and Arizona and everyone else that wants to reach out.

I’m just taking care of my part so I’ll be able to pick from any school I’m interested in.

I know that a lot of people are starting to take notice of me after my play this spring, but I am only focused on getting better.

I feel like I have to prove a lot of people wrong who doubt me. I just use things like that as motivation though.

It keeps me working!

Music does to!

I usually listen to Lucci or Migos. My favorite movie would have to be Friday or Norbit.

OK everybody I’ve gotta get outta here, but thanks again for reading and I’ll be back soon with my next one.

