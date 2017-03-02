The athlete of the week is announced

Ian Carlos was not going to be denied this time.

After losing in the state championship match as a freshman, the North Salem High School sophomore won the OSAA Class 6A state championship at 145 pounds with a 7-4 decision against McMinnville’s Michael Abeyta Saturday.

Carlos was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

He recorded four pins in the state tournament and concluded the season undefeated.

Carlos, and the rest of the athletes of the week, will be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

