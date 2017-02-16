The Athlete of the Week winner is announced

Hannah Bodkin’s strategy of racing first and letting the times come to her has paid off.

The senior broke West Salem’s school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.13 in placing second in the event at last weekend’s Greater Valley Conference district swimming meet.

She also placed second in the 200 IM and swam on West Salem’s second place 200 free relay team and third place 400 free relay team to help the Titans win the district team championship.

Bodkin was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

She earned the No. 4 seed in the 100 breast for this weekend’s OSAA Class 6A state swimming meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham and is the No. 10 seed in the 200 IM.

Bodkin and the rest of the Athlete of the Week winners will receive complimentary admission and be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

