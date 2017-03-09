The athlete of the week winner is announced

Julian Downey wins state championships.

When he transferred to Santiam for his senior year from Silverton, he brought along with him the providence of having been the sharpshooting sophomore on Silverton’s Class 5A state championship-winning team in 2015.

Last weekend he brought the same to the Mill City school.

At the OSAA Class 2A state tournament, the 5-foot-10 senior guard averaged 19.3 points and 6.6 rebounds and was named first-team all-tournament after leading the Wolverines to the 2A state championship, the program’s first state championship since 1974.

Downey was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers. He will be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

