The Brian Williams Blog: Cutting his list, 3.89 GPA, Gucci Mane and more

Brian Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 7 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite for 2019. Last season, he racked up 78 tackles, eight interceptions, a fumble recovery, four touchdowns and a runner-up finish at states for the Bishop Dunne (Dallas). That’s got most schools in every major football conference in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-1, 190-pound star. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up guys? It’s Brian Williams coming at you with blog No. 2! It’s been a little while since my last blog, and I have a lot to tell you. Right now, my team is 5-2. We got off to a rough start but, I think we’re playing a lot better. We lost by seven in our opener to Brentwood and we got beat pretty bad by our rival, Bishop Lynch. That was tough for us. Since then, we’ve bounced back pretty well.

I feel like I’ve played well since the Brentwood game. I was not pleased with my performance In that game. But, I learned from it and since then, I’ve been getting better every game. I think I’d give myself a B- overall. I’m ALWAYS going to be my own worst critic because I want to be the best player that I can be. To get to an A+, my goal is to continually improve at getting to the ball and making big plays more often. I know I need to be that guy as a captain and leader.

My recruitment is going well. I released my top six about a month ago: Texas, Stanford, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nebraska. I just really needed to narrow that list down because 32 schools is a lot! It actually wasn’t that tough as most people would think to get down to six.

I focused on those schools that align with what I want to do in college with computer engineering and computer science and those that would also give me the opportunity to play football at a high level.

The best part about cutting my list is that things have really calmed down since then and I’m enjoying getting to know the coaches at the six schools I’m focusing on.

I went to the Texas-OU game. It was VERY hot out there, but it was a lot of fun too. I really enjoyed it. I also went to the Stanford-UCLA game. I got to hang out with Jonathan McGill and R.J. Mickens. They’re from Texas too. So, we had a good time. It was a great experience for sure. I’m still taking my time with everything and it’s still pretty early for me.

Right now, I’m just focused on our season and winning games. School is going great. I’ve been doing well in Pre-Calculus and all of my other classes.

My GPA is a 3.89. We had Homecoming a couple weeks back and that was a good time. I’m just enjoying my junior year in all areas.

On the music and entertainment side, I’ve been listening to that new Gucci, which is pretty good. I just heard Kodak’s song Roll In Peace and that was real tough! Of course I’m still listening to Logic too. I saw Spiderman Homecoming recently too and that was funny! I would definitely recommend that one.

I know I ended my last blog with a recipe, but I’ve been really busy. So, I haven’t really done much cooking lately. I will say that my dad makes these bacon wrapped jalapenos that are GREAT!

That’s always one of my go-to appetizers when we’re grilling out or something like that.

OK guys, that’s about it for now. I’m just enjoying high school and football! I’ll be back soon with the next blog entry.

