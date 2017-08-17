The Brian Williams Blog: UCLA and Stanford visits, his chef skills and more

Brian Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 11 overall prospect in the Rivals 100 for 2019. Last season, he racked up 78 tackles, eight interceptions, a fumble recovery, four touchdowns and a runner-up finish at states for the Bishop Dunne (Dallas). That’s got most schools in every major football conference in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-1, 190-pound star. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Hello guys!

This is Brian Williams and I play safety for Bishop Dunne. I want to give you guys a look into my life as I juggle football, high school and just being a normal kid pursuing big dreams.

Recently, I took visits to UCLA and Stanford and they were both great! UCLA was first and I loved everything about it. With a campus right outside of L.A., you can’t go wrong. I loved the weather, the coaches and, really, just everything.

My dad and I toured the whole campus and that was a lot of fun.

We stayed in El Segundo and it’s funny because my whole family watches Sanford and Son reruns. The main characters, Fred and LaMont, stayed in Watts, but would always talk about going to El Segundo for vacation. So, it was cool that my dad and I got to stay there.

We ate at a place called La Sirena and it was amazing! They have the best salsa I’d ever had hands down! I guess it’s a Cali thing!

Stanford was amazing as well.

It was their junior day so they had a few more kids on campus, which was cool. They showed me all around campus and taught me about their tradition and all they had to offer. To be able to play football and attend school there for free would be a life-changer.

I would give both visits a 10.

I’ve also visited Texas twice this summer and that was great as well. I grew up watching the Longhorns and I still remember staying up late to watch Vince Young win the national championship. I used to wear No. 10 because he was my favorite player. So, it was surreal to be there for a visit.

The visit to Notre Dame earlier this summer was amazing too. All of the tradition was great and the campus was beautiful.

I’m just taking my time with the process. My family and I talk about my top schools and I may have a list coming soon so stay tuned for that.

We started school last week so I’m getting back in the swing of things.

I’ve always been a Math person.

So, I’m looking forward to my Pre-Calculus class. I love that 2+2 is always 4. There’s no opinion to it. No interpretation involved. It’s just 4.

I also have a really cool teacher for History, Mr. Clifford, and I know I’m going like that class too. I had a 3.8 GPA last year. Now, my goal is a 4.0 this year. I always want to be in the top five percent of my class. That’s always my goal!

Our team is looking really good this year.

We’re getting better every practice and that’s all you can really ask. Most may not know that we actually lost in the state finals last year. We are working hard to get back there. We don’t really talk about getting back in practice; it’s one of those things that doesn’t need to be said. We just need to play to our potential and we’ll be fine. We have a scrimmage this week against Forth Worth Dunbar and our first game is the first week of September.

In my downtime, I like to listen to listen to music, watch movies, and play video games. I’d have to say that my favorite rapper is Chance the Rapper. I’ve been listening to him ever since the week after he released Acid Rap.

As for movies, I love comedies. Shrek is one of my favorites! Yeah, Shrek!

Oh and I have to tell you guys that I am the best FIFA player you’ve ever seen.

Definitely. I know a lot of guys play NBA 2K, but my thing is FIFA. Nobody wants me in FIFA.

Now before I go, I’ve got to let you guys know something about me that most people don’t know: I love to cook! I actually cooked a great dinner from scratch last week. I really wanted chicken parmesan, but we didn’t have marinara or alfredo. So, I decided to make my own alfredo sauce. We didn’t have heavy cream to make it. I just used extra butter and milk as a substitute. It was really good too!

OK guys. I want to thank everyone for reading my first blog. Hopefully you see and will continue to see that even though I just get a little more attention, I’m still just a regular kid.

