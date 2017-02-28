The Casco all-league basketball teams are announced

GIRLS
1 st Team
Abby Bartel Crosshill So.
Julie Dieker Willamette Valley Fr.
Emma Kinler Willamette Valley Jr.
Sydney Lawrence Perrydale Fr.
Sarah Stoddard Crosshill Sr.
Katie Tallon Willamette Valley Sr.
2 nd Team
Amity Deters Perrydale Fr.
Sarah Falardeau Willamette Valley Sr.
Haley Foster Crosshill Sr.
Amara Houghtaling Falls City So.
Emma Guillen Jewell Jr.
Sierra Starr Perrydale Sr.
Honorable Mention
Casey Boswell Willamette Valley Sr.
Helina Gabriel Willamette Valley Sr.
Anna Lammers Falls City Sr.
Alyscia Littlepage Jewell Sr.
Sarah Mack Falls City Jr.
Hannah Schanz Crosshill Sr.
Ellie Schanz Crosshill So.
Liz Torres Willamette Valley Sr.
Kaitlyn Young Livingstone Sr.
Player of the Year
Sarah Stoddard Crosshill Sr.
Coach of the Year
Trever Ball Crosshill
BOYS
1 st Team
Andrew DeJager Crosshill Jr.
Daniel Domes Perrydale Sr.
Micah Grobey C.S. Lewis So.
Lee Hermus Livingstone Sr.
Haylen Janesofsky Perrydale Sr.
Roland Narvaez Willamette Valley Sr.
Cahldwell Peetz Willamette Valley Sr.
2 nd Team
Cooper Butler Perrydale Jr.
Miguel Chavez Livingstone Sr.
Luke Cotter Crosshill Jr.
Jeremy Labrado Falls City Jr.
Brandon Nye Willamette Valley Sr.
Isai Rodriguez Crosshill Sr.
Eric van Klaveren Willamette Valley Sr.
Honorable Mention
Austin Burgess Falls City So.
Taylor Dovers C.S. Lewis So.
Jonathon Eno Willamette Valley Sr.
Elon Grobey C.S. Lewis Sr.
Luke Halvorsen Livingstone Sr.
Sean Hinson Jewell Sr.
Jacob Pope Perrydale Sr.
Ismael Rodriguez Crosshill Sr.
Benjamin Stahly Jewell Jr.
Josh Schreiner Livingstone Sr.
Dylan Young Falls City Sr.
Player of the Year
Haylen Janesofsky Perrydale Sr.
Coach of the Year
Brian Domes Perrydale