The Christian Brown Blog: Out for the summer, offers rolling in and more

A.C. Flora (Columbia, S.C.) forward Christian Brown is ranked No. 10 overall in the ESPN 25 and one of the most relentless motors of any player in the country, regardless of class. His versatility has drawn interest from the likes of Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Texas, Washington and many others. Last season he led the Falcons to their third-straight state title. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his intimate thoughts to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s goodie good people, it’s Christian Brown with my second blog so hear me out!

This is our first summer on the addias circuit and it’s been great. The first tournament was in Dallas and our first game was a tough loss to Compton Magic.

That one really helped us pick things up and adjust; we ended up going 3-1 in that first session then we went 4-0 in the next session and it’s been all good.

I just feel like we’re all clicking and playing well together.

Individually, I’ve been happy with how I’ve been playing. Of course most people know that I bring a lot of energy on both ends of the floor, but this summer I’ve been really working on building my ball handling and my shooting and I’ve been happy with that.

I’m just continuing to work hard to get better every game.

Since the spring I’ve got offers from UNLV, UConn, N.C. State, USC, Baylor and a few other schools. It’s been good!

I’m looking forward to June 15 when the college coaches can contact me directly. I’ve heard that my phone is gonna be blowing up so I’m interested to see how that night goes and how things pick up from that point on.

My main goal this summer was to be able to look back and see the improvement from last year. I wanted guys to be able to look at me and say, “Yeah he’s added a lot of skill to his game.”

I think it’s big that our Game Elite team has three of the Top 100 players in the class on the same team. We all love playing together and that chemistry helps us out a lot in the game.

My man Ashton (Hagans) and I have played around with the idea of playing together in college, but, for now, we just joke around about it.

That would be fun though; he’s a great point guard.

I’m officially out of school now and I’m feeling good about that! Haha!

I definitely appreciate having this break just to relax from the classroom and put in work on the court.

I still have to do a reading log for my school. I don’t know which book I’ll read yet so if you guys know of any good ones hit me up.

The most recent movie I saw was Get Out and that was really good!

I know most people have seen it by now, but if you haven’t you definitely should check it out.

OK this is the end of the blog, but I appreciate you guys reading.

Shoutout to my mother, family members and anyone else reading it.

Check back soon for the next one!

Don’t forget to follow Christian Brown

Twitter: @cb_kid