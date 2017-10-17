The Coby White Blog: Official visit, 'A' average, cancer awareness and more

Coby White, a North Carolina commit who hails from Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), is one of the most prolific scorers in the country, regardless of class, and the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for North Carolina. The 6-foot-4 point guard dominated the prestigious Nike EYBL this past summer and lost his father to cancer in August. Now he’s dedicated his career to his father and has agreed to keep a blog with USA Today chronicling everything from intimate details about his life to basketball and everything in between.

What’s up world it’s Coby White coming at you with my second blog for USA Today Sports. I just wanted to give everyone a look on what’s been going on in my life.

First, I would like to tell you guys about the official visit at North Carolina that I recently took.

I had an amazing time this past weekend on my official visit. As usual it was all love from my UNC family! Late night with Roy was a really fun event. It was a packed house. People showed up like it was a real game!

The atmosphere was great as always and I definitely feel like got even closer to the team and coaching staff. One of the best parts of the visit had to be the food. It was a variety of foods and it was ALL really good. I can’t wait to attend school and be able to play in the Dean Dome!

Oh yeah, shout out to Nassir Little for committing! Welcome to the family bro!

Next, I would like tell everyone how school is going and what’s been going on with my high school squad.

School is going great for me right now. I just got my first report card of the year. Excited to let everyone know that I got all A’s and one B+ during the quarter. I’m starting off the year strong and hopefully finishing even stronger. My goal is to get all A’s the next quarter. Basketball has been going good also. The squad has been putting in a lot of work this offseason. I think we’re going to have very special year. We have a lot of good pieces and I think our relationship on and off the court will separate us from other teams. We are very close… We are all really like brothers!

#FOE.

Next, I would like to share my thoughts on a recent movie I watched. I finally got a chance to see Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” and it was worth the wait!

I really liked it because it showed how Tupac stood up for what he believed in and wasn’t focused on what other people thought. I thought that it was very ironic that 20 years after Tupac’s death we still have some rappers and athletes still standing up for some of the same things Tupac stood up for back in the 90’s. With all that we have going on in the world, I think it’s very important for people to stand up for what they believe in.

As you all know, I recently lost my dad to liver cancer (rest in peace pops), but what you don’t know is that I have lost three other close family members to cancer over the past five years and two other aunts have been diagnosed with cancer as well.

All were/are my mom’s siblings.

In April of this year, I lost my Aunt Lynell to uterine cancer, my mom’s oldest brother died of leukemia about two years ago and my mom’s youngest sister (Aunt Val) died of breast cancer about five years ago.

As I mentioned, my mom had two other sisters diagnosed with breast cancer, but both are in remission (praise God). Cancer has impacted my family more than you could imagine.

October 8th was the anniversary of my Aunt Val’s death, so I decided to honor her and my other aunts by volunteering at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Charlotte, NC.

You guys would not believe the time, energy and effort of the many volunteers it takes into setting it up such a large event. I wanted to help with it because of how cancer has affected and taken so many of my family members. I really enjoyed the overall experience. The stories of those who lost their fight really hit home for me but the stories or those who continue to fight brought me peace. While I was helping setup Survivor Village, I saw a sign that said, “Most women who are diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. have no family history of the disease.”

I encourage everyone to get screened early and often because you never know if you could have this awful disease.

Just to let you guys know my mom, brother and sister are doing great. We are all taking it one day at a time. Special shout out to greatest support system anyone could ever have, thanks for holding me down… I love y’all!

As always I’m ending the blog with my prayer for my dad.

“Dear God, watch over my father’s soul. I know he’s having a great time up there in paradise, and I know he’s watching out for me and my family as I continue to pursue my dreams and make him proud.”

