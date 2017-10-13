The Devon Dotson Blog: OK, so here's why I chose Kansas...

Devon Dotson is one of the top point guards in the country, regardless of class. He dominated the Under Armour Association this past summer, averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game with Team Charlotte (N.C.). Just now he made his big decision on where he’ll suit up in college and he broke down the thought process behind his decision in an exclusive blog with USA Today Sports.

Hey, what’s up everybody!

Just now I committed to Kansas at an assembly at my school!

I’m so happy to have this process over and done with. It was long and it was stressful at times, but I talked it over with my family and we decided that Kansas was the place for me.

I’d have to say one of the biggest factors that went in to my decision was the relationship I’ve formed with Coach (Bill) Self. He’s just a great guy and someone that you can trust. Plus, he’s a Hall of Famer and I know that I’m gonna be in great hands there.

One of the things that I love about Kansas is that they let their guards go downhill and attack and that’s my game. I love playing tough perimeter defense and I love their up-tempo offense and I’m confident that I’ll excel there.

Earlier this week when I sat down with my family and started weighing everything out it became obvious which school I was supposed to be at. I wanted to go ahead and get the decision done right away because I was excited that I finally knew.

The best part was that I got to tell Coach Self in person about my decision!

He dropped in to my house for a last minute visit on Wednesday and I came downstairs and talked to him for a few minutes then just told him, “I’m coming to Kansas.”

He was with Coach (Kurtis) Townsend and Coach (Norm) Roberts and all three of them went crazy just screaming and hugging me.

They were pretty fired up!

It feels so good to get this out of the way and get back to being 100 percent focused on getting better and school and my upcoming season!

I want to thank Maryland, UCLA, Clemson, N.C. State and Florida for recruiting me throughout this process; all of those schools are great, but, in the end, I had to do what I felt was best.

Now, of course, I’m gonna be going hard after some other players in my class trying to get them to join me. I’m gonna be talking to Zion (Williamson); I feel like me and Quentin Grimes would play well together and Romeo Langford too. Those are the players I’m focusing on for now.

Alright, well, before I end this I want to talk about one of my fellow athletes here at Providence Day Nathan Kocmond. He plays football here and you may have heard that he’s missing.

I just want to help to get the word out so we can find him.

If anyone has any information about him please call our school (704) 887-6000 or contact his family.

Thanks for your help with that!

OK, well that’s a wrap! It’s time to celebrate for me!

I’m headed to dinner with my family and friends, but I appreciate you guys taking the time to read my blog breaking down my thought process with this decision.

Go Jayhawks!

