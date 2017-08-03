The East Carolina offer letters were great, but Texas A&M had a more modern feel

When official college football scholarship offers began arriving Monday, the internet immediately fell in love with the efforts of East Carolina. And why not? Those pirate scrolls are outstanding. While East Carolina may have created the most original offers, they weren’t the only school to try to do something a little bit different.

Duke presented a faux diploma, which was an interesting approach, even if it did put the cart firmly before the horse. Yet for something that at least attempted a nod to modernity, Texas A&M was the program to watch most closely.

Here’s the Aggies offer letters, with a pretty overt reference to both Coach Kevin Sumlin calling on the phone and the fact that phone is an Apple device.

As Caleb Chapman showcased, the Aggies offers incorporate a pretty clever shot of the player in question pointing to Sumlin on the phone.

It’s a clever homage to the medium across which all recruiting is done, as well as a subconscious nod to coaches connecting with athletes on their own terms.

Will it help inspire a new influx to the Aggies? Only time will tell. It can’t hurt the program’s pursuit against a renewed Texas force under the guidance of Tom Herman.