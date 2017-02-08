The Elochukwu Eze Blog: No. 1 in district, mission trip, sharing his story with crowds

On May 4, Elochukwu Eze, a 6-foot-10 center at Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) who is drawing interest from a handful of Division I colleges, was diagnosed with a fist-sized brain tumor and had to undergo emergency surgery. Eze has agreed to give USA Today High Schools Sports exclusive access into his road to recovery by chronicling his thoughts and experiences in a blog.

This week was the end of our regular season. My team played well and we finished 17-5 and are the No. 1 seed in our district. We also won our bracket of the Kreul Classic over the Christmas holidays.

I am still working on my stamina and keeping my bounce – but I am getting stronger and more consistent every day.

On January 2, I left with my class for a Mission trip to Merida, Mexico. It was really cool being there with my classmates and I really liked getting to know the children there. The highlight of the trip for me was being asked to share my story of the brain tumor and my faith in God.

It was special to go to another country and to share my faith. I realized that I have nothing to worry about immediately after visiting the general hospital in Merida. I met a lady who lived far away from the hospital but she brought in her brother for free medical care and she had been outside the hospital waiting for recovery news about her brother. I asked the lady how long she had been around just waiting and her reply gave me a shock. She said, “I have been here for Two months. I have nothing I can put my hopes on apart from the Lord.”

I paused for a moment and I prayed for her.

This hit home for me because I remembered looking next to me when I had my surgery and seeing the people that love me standing next to me praying about my recovery. I have never seen the love and determination that this woman possessed. No matter the hard time she never lost her hope in the Lord!!!

This past week, I was asked to share the story of my brain tumor and my faith with our church. This was the biggest crowd I have ever spoken to and it was really cool. I shared that I was concerned that I might not live through the night I was diagnosed, but if that happened it would be ok because I would be in a good place. I am very happy I survived and that I am healing and growing so strong.

It lets me know that God has so much more in store for me. It opened my eyes to know that no matter who you are, you can never run away from the Lord. I shared with my church that God gave me my life verse of Psalms 63:3 “Because your lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise You.”

This is why it was so important for me to go on the mission’s trip and why I desire to share my faith with others. God did a miracle in my life and for that I will give him the praise.

Our team hosts the Districts this week and we are working hard in order to do our best. There are no guarantees about our season but if we work together hard I believe that we can do great things.

I hope that you are doing well too.

Remember to work hard, trust those around you and look to God for your strength. If you need a friend, I like hearing from people and I‘m here. Until then, enjoy!!!

Don’t forget to follow Elochukwu Eze:

Twitter: @Eze_BigE23

Instagram: b_e_e_e_z_e