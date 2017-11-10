The first cold snap of the season is coming to New England, and they're rescheduling football games?

Fall in New England brings cooler temperatures and the occasional wintery cold front. It’s a way of life. That’s what makes the decision by a Manchester, Connecticut school all the more surprising.

As reported by Hartford Fox affiliate WTIC, the scheduled Friday “Senior Night” face off between Howell Cheney Technical and Quinebaug Valley Coop was moved up to Thursday due to an expected cold front that should settle in across the region Friday morning and remain through Sunday.

Making the decision all the more remarkable is the timeframe in which it was implemented: The original game was scheduled for Friday night, but on Wednesday evening both teams were notified that the game would be played Thursday instead.

The rescheduling of the game was met with plenty of questions from the parents of athletes involved in the game.

“To me, it’s football weather, when I played we played in colder weather than this,” Cheney Tech father Walter World told WTIC. “This is perfect for football.”

Added “I would stay out in the rain, cold, zero below because we’re diehard mom fans and father fans,” fellow Cheney Tech parent Jaimie Viscusi told WTIC.