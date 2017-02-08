The Free Press Dream Team football banquet is coming

Many of the biggest high school and college football figures in Michigan will gather in one room next week.

And you can rub elbows with them.

The 2017 All-State Dream Team Football Awards Banquet is Feb. 15 at the Dearborn Inn in Dearborn. Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton, Central Michigan coach John Bonamego and new Western Michigan coach Tim Lester will be guest speakers, as will Karen Sadler, mother of late Michigan State punter Mike Sadler, and recently retired prep sports writer Mick McCabe.

The banquet honors the members of the 2016 Free Press Dream Team, many of whom will be in attendance.

Tickets are $40 each ($400 for a table of 10) and include dinner. The reception starts at 5:45, with dinner seating at 7.

Tickets can be purchased through Lori Deel with the National Football Foundation at 248-528-2860 ext. 222 or by mailing a check for the number of tickets needed to the National Football Foundation c/o Dream Team Football Banquet, 4897 Rochester Road, Troy, MI 48085. (If you’re reserving tickets by mail, please do so by Friday.)

Tickets also can be purchased at that address in person.