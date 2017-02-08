The Gary Trent Blog: Making McDonald's and Jordan games, recruiting fellow five stars and more

Gary Trent Jr. was one of the most dominant players on the prestigious Nike EYBL and is No. 3 in the league in scoring averaging 22.2 points a game. Prolific Prep’s (Napa, Calif.) 6-foot-6 shooting guard is signed to Duke. Now Trent, a five-star recruit in the ESPN 100, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, this is Trent’s Truth hitting you back with another blog!

Sorry that I haven’t done a blog in a while, but I’ve had a lot of things going on. I was picked to be in the McDonald’s All American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Those are the two games that I’ve been dreaming of playing in! Just to be able to showcase my basketball talents and everything that I’ve been working on on a national stage; I can’t be anything but grateful for the opportunity.

My season with Prolific Prep has been terrific so far!

We lost a heartbreaker in Ohio to Huntington Prep on a last second three-point buzzer beater. But we learned from that and we’ve been stronger ever since.

The craziest thing for me is to see my high school career slowly but surely coming to an end. It seems like the time just flew by. I’m really trying to enjoy the moment and not rush anything.

Before you know it I’ll be at Duke living out another dream so I’m just enjoying everything that I have in front of me right now.

Coach K was out for about a month and my Duke brothers had our ups and downs, but Coach K got on the guys and it must be working because they’re playing a lot better now. Glad he’s back, but I thought Coach Capel did a good job and finished strong.

I’m telling you though; we’ve got the most talent and we’re starting to come together at just the right time. I’m excited to see what they’re able to do in the next few weeks.

I can’t wait to get down to Duke this week to see the big game against North Carolina! That’s gonna be crazy, and I’m planning to stay down and watch the Clemson game too.

Definitely looking forward to being back with my Duke family.

OK, one of my favorite groups Migos dropped an album recently called Culture and it’s definitely a great album!

Also, I saw the movie Split recently, where the man had a bunch of different personalities. That was good and I’d recommend everyone go see it!

Of course I’m still reaching out to Kevin Knox, Trevon Duval and Mo Bamba trying to keep the bug in their ears about Duke University. I would love for them to join the brotherhood because they’re all great talents and they would do nothing but help the program!

I know they have to do what’s best for them and their families, but I’m gonna continue to do my part.

OK guys this has been Trent’s Truth, I appreciate you guys reading and I want you to stay tuned for my next one!

