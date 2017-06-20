The Gary Trent Jr. Blog: Prepping for Duke, national title goal and more

Gary Trent Jr. was one of the most dominant players in the high school ranks this past season at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), and now the 6-foot-6 shooting guard will suit up for Duke. Now after two years, Trent will end his exclusive USA TODAY HSS blog as he prepares for the upcoming season in Durham, N.C.

What’s up world, we’re back at it once again with Trent’s Truth!

It’s a little bittersweet because this is my last blog, but I want to say first that I appreciate everyone that has been reading for the last few years and following my progress.

OK, let’s end this on a good note!

When I look back on my high school career I wouldn’t have changed anything that happened in any circumstance. I learned a lot and I matured a lot and that’s what life is all about.

The biggest thing I learned my senior year was time management. Being at a prep school you had to really learn to use your time wisely. That was the perfect scenario for me headed in to college.

When I get to Duke I know I’ll have a lot of free time so I already know how to manage time and how to use time to go and work on my craft. My goal is to make it to the NBA so I know what type of work ethic that takes and I’m dedicated to that.

I had so many big moments over my high school career, but I would have to put my two gold medals at the top. Just representing my country was something that I’m very proud of.

That’s a big feeling.

One of the best memories was playing against LeBron James at the Nike Skills Academy. That was so fun just having that opportunity to go head-to-head with him and even give him a few buckets out there!

Now just watching him play for NBA titles it’s crazy to think I had that chance.

I report to Duke on July 2 and I’m sooo ready for that.

I’m going there with the mindset to become a better person and a better basketball player. All I want to do is work! I’m super, super excited. I cannot wait for the first game.

We’re gonna be working all summer just building that chemistry then we’ll come home for a little bit in August then we get to go on a team trip to the Dominican Republic.

We’ll play a few games over their too so I know that experience is only gonna bring us all closer together as brothers and that’ll help us once the season starts.

We’ve got great leaders to teach us the ropes and we’ve got great young talent.

My expectation is a national title. Nothing less.

That’s the only goal for us.

OK, again I appreciate all of the loyal readers that came back every month to read what I had to say.

I hope you’ll continue to support me at Duke next season.

Follow Gary Trent Jr.:

Twitter: @gtrentjr2

Instagram: gtrentjr2