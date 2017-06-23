The Grind Session is expanding for the upcoming high school basketball season

The Grind Session, one of the country’s premiere high school basketball showcase leagues, is expanding for the upcoming season, hosting 21 events in six divisions; substantial growth after hosting just four events in the league’s first year back in 2014.
“We’re excited about expanding the brand and adding more talented teams and players,” Grind Session director Dan Hudson said. “One of the best things about our events is that there is no shoe affiliation. That can be very divisive. The best schools play the best schools, period.”
The Grind Session will culminate March 8-11 in Owensboro, Kentucky, for the High School Basketball World Championship.
Arizona freshman center DeAndre Ayton led Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) to the Grind Session title last season.
The Grind Session will feature five-star players like Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) shooting guard Anfernee Simons, a Louisville commit, Webster Groves (Saint Louis, Mo.) forward Carte’Are Gordon, a Saint Louis commit, Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.) forward Simi Shittu, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Ashton Hagans, Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.) wing Keldon Johnson, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) shooting guard Kyree Walker, Saint Anthony Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) forward Charles Bassey and Ensworth School (Nashville, Tenn.) center James Wiseman, among many others.
Take a look at the schedule below.
Nov. 10-11 | Memphis, TN | Memphis Classic
Nov. 17-18 | Phoenix, AZ | Duel in the Desert
Nov. 24-25 | Corinth, MS | Lighthouse Thanksgiving Classic
Nov. 30- Dec. 3 | Benton, KY | Marshall County Hoopfest
Dec. 8-9 | Memphis, TN | Memphis vs. The World
Dec. 18-20 | Orlando, FL
Dec. 22-23 | St. Louis, MO | Gateway to the West Shootout
Jan. 4-7 | Paducah, KY | Mustang Madness
Jan. 6-7 | Woodstock, CT
Jan. 12-14 | Campbellsville, KY | Heartland Hooparama
Jan. 19-20 | Allen City, KY
Jan. 27-28 | Napa Valley, CA | The Crush in the Valley
Jan. 27-28 | Gainesville, FL
Feb. 2-3 | San Antonio, TX
Feb. 9-10 | Louisville, KY | Wizard Crystal Ball Showcase
Feb. 16-17 | Benton, KY | Kentucky Lake Showcase
Feb. 23-24 | TBA
Mar. 3 | College Station, TX | Everything’s Bigger in Texas Shootout
Mar. 8-11 | Owensboro, KY | The Grind Session’s High School Basketball World Championship
