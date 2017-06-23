The Grind Session is expanding for the upcoming high school basketball season

The Grind Session, one of the country’s premiere high school basketball showcase leagues, is expanding for the upcoming season, hosting 21 events in six divisions; substantial growth after hosting just four events in the league’s first year back in 2014.

“We’re excited about expanding the brand and adding more talented teams and players,” Grind Session director Dan Hudson said. “One of the best things about our events is that there is no shoe affiliation. That can be very divisive. The best schools play the best schools, period.”

The Grind Session will culminate March 8-11 in Owensboro, Kentucky, for the High School Basketball World Championship.

Arizona freshman center DeAndre Ayton led Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) to the Grind Session title last season.

The Grind Session will feature five-star players like Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) shooting guard Anfernee Simons, a Louisville commit, Webster Groves (Saint Louis, Mo.) forward Carte’Are Gordon, a Saint Louis commit, Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.) forward Simi Shittu, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Ashton Hagans, Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.) wing Keldon Johnson, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) shooting guard Kyree Walker, Saint Anthony Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) forward Charles Bassey and Ensworth School (Nashville, Tenn.) center James Wiseman, among many others.

Take a look at the schedule below.

Nov. 10-11 | Memphis, TN | Memphis Classic

Nov. 17-18 | Phoenix, AZ | Duel in the Desert

Nov. 24-25 | Corinth, MS | Lighthouse Thanksgiving Classic

Nov. 30- Dec. 3 | Benton, KY | Marshall County Hoopfest

Dec. 8-9 | Memphis, TN | Memphis vs. The World

Dec. 18-20 | Orlando, FL

Dec. 22-23 | St. Louis, MO | Gateway to the West Shootout

Jan. 4-7 | Paducah, KY | Mustang Madness

Jan. 6-7 | Woodstock, CT

Jan. 12-14 | Campbellsville, KY | Heartland Hooparama

Jan. 19-20 | Allen City, KY

Jan. 27-28 | Napa Valley, CA | The Crush in the Valley

Jan. 27-28 | Gainesville, FL

Feb. 2-3 | San Antonio, TX

Feb. 9-10 | Louisville, KY | Wizard Crystal Ball Showcase

Feb. 16-17 | Benton, KY | Kentucky Lake Showcase

Feb. 23-24 | TBA

Mar. 3 | College Station, TX | Everything’s Bigger in Texas Shootout

Mar. 8-11 | Owensboro, KY | The Grind Session’s High School Basketball World Championship

