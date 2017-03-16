Hill Academy (Ontario) stays No. 1, Severn School (Md.) enters Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The boys high school lacrosse season is underway and that means some, but not all, of the teams entering the year in the Super 25 rankings have games under their belts.

With two wins to start the year despite some weather-related logistical challenges, the Hill Academy (Ontario) holds the top spot in the rankings. Pending the cooperation of the weather, the Pride will get serious tests this coming weekend with games scheduled against three different Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) powerhouses, each of those teams currently ranked in the Super 25.

While there’s very little movement in the upper echelon – as even No. 8 Landon (Bethesda, Md.) stays put after a hard-fought 8-4 win over Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) to start the year – a West Coast powerhouse has for the time being dropped out, opening the door for another MIAA team to crack the Super 25.

The Severn School (Severna Park, Md.), opening the year with a 21-6 dominant performance over Calverton (Md.), enters the rankings at No. 25, while several teams in the lower part of the order slide up a spot, even despite remaining idle in the past week.

While the previous week was generally slow in terms of Super 25 matchups, the coming week brings a long list of elite matchups, including the highly anticipated meeting between the Hill Academy and No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on March 21 in Buffalo, New York, as well as No. 5 Brunswick’s (Greenwich, Conn.) visit to Landon on March 24.