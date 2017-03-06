The Hill Academy (Ontario) tops preseason Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The Hill Academy (Ontario) made a massive splash on the high school lacrosse scene last year, running to an undefeated 11-0 record against an impressive lineup of nationally recognized opponents, many of them Super 25 regulars, on the way to the designation as the top team in the land.

The Pride, which is in Ontario but is eligible for the Super 25 rankings because it plays a U.S. schedule, collected wins last year over the likes of Culver Academy (Ind.), Bullis (Md.), Boys’ Latin (Md.) and IMG Academy (Fla.), averaging nearly 14 goals per game while surrendering about six.

Head coach Brodie Merrill acknowledges that he loses some seriously impactful talent due to the graduation of players like Jeff Teat (Cornell), Tanner Cook (North Carolina), Dalton Follows (Harvard) and Jeff Henrick (Ohio State).

But Merrill – still a professional lacrosse star himself – sees what he thinks could be an even more balanced team that is strong up the center of the field and strengthened by depth and emerging talent coming up the ranks.

“It’s a different dynamic and identity,” Merrill said. “It’s going to be more of an offense by committee and I think maybe as a team we could be a little more well rounded, which I’m excited for. I could see some guys step up into more primary roles that they’ve been working toward for a while.”

Make no mistake: the known returnees on this Hill roster are widely regarded and respected.

Face-off specialist Justin Inacio (Ohio State) is a freak athlete and a powerful draw man who can help Hill dominate possessions against even the most elite programs.

In cage, the Hill will look to Kyle Hebert (Stony Brook), who like Inacio was a member of the Canadian U-19 national field team last summer.

And at long-stick midfield, the Hill could get a breakout performance from Teddy Leggett, who is fast and relentless on the ball and one of the hardest workers on the team.

Another alumni of the Canadian U-19 team and a Denver recruit, Riley Curtis is a dynamic offensive talent who was battling an injury over the winter. A major contributor the previous two seasons, Merrill and his staff hope Curtis can get to full health and provide them with a punch at both midfield and attack.

With young Division I-bound players like Dyson Williams (Duke) stepping into the fold and the addition of former Delbarton (N.J.) standout Keegan Khan, the Hill Academy has options that could produce as dangerous a team as last year.

“I think we’ve got a lot of different looks we can use,” Merrill said. “Last year we had two set midfields and didn’t change the attack much, whereas this year we’re going to move some guys around and we will be flexible that way depending on the matchups.”

The Hill Academy will play its most ambitious schedule yet in 2017. It kicks off with six games in seven days on an annual swing through the Mid-Atlantic. That slate includes games against several preseason Super 25-ranked teams: the Haverford School, Calvert Hall, Boys’ Latin and Loyola Blakefield.

Additionally, the Pride adds high-profile New England prep schools to the schedule this year, with dates against The Taft School (Conn.) and Noble & Greenough (Mass.). Of course, the lacrosse world will have its eyes on the Hill when it faces Super 25 peers IMG Academy in Buffalo on March 21 and Culver Academy in Michigan on April 23.