The Immanuel Quickley Blog: Proud Wildcat, Zion Williamson and more

John Carroll’s (Bel Air, Md.) Immanuel Quickley is the No.3 point guard in the ESPN 100 and No. 12 overall recruit. Quickley averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season and drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to help the Patriots win the Baltimore Catholic League championship. Quickley also helped USA’s U17 team win gold in Spain this past summer and he recently committed to Kentucky. Quickley has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world!

It’s Immanuel Quickley coming at you!

Of course everyone knows by now, but I’ve still gotta say how excited I am to be a part of the Kentucky family. I’m just glad to have gotten it out of the way before high school.

The biggest thing that went into my decision was seeing the players at my position that went before me and knowing that if I go there and listen to Coach (John) Calipari I can achieve my dreams.

Everyone tell you HOW to do it…but they never did it. #F2G #EmbraceTheGrind A post shared by Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@immanuelquickley__) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

I knew what I wanted to do, but I wanted to take my visit and pray about it.

Now I’m just trying to bring some talented players with me.

As a point guard, I know that the more talent I have around me the easier the game is so I want everybody; Zion (Williamson), Bol Bol, Keldon (Johnson), R.J. (Barrett), Shareef (O’Neal)…

I’m closer with Zion so I’m constantly working on him.

I’ve known him for a couple of years and spent time with him in different countries with basketball and getting to know him as a person.

I basically just turn into the coach when I’m talking to Zion just asking him what he wants out of his college experience! Haha!

Kentucky is the perfect place for a player that brings everything he brings to the table.

I know he had a great time at Big Blue Madness, but of course I was a little concerned when he was at Duke last weekend! Haha.

I want him to have fun, but not THAT much fun!

I didn’t bother him during his visit though. I still think we’ll get it done, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

MORE: Zion Williamson discusses Duke, UK official visits

OK so my senior season is coming soon and I’m excited about that. I think we’ll be really good this year because we’ve got everyone back and we’ve got a few really good additions too.

I don’t think there’s just one matchup I’m looking at like I really want; I want them all.

Just knowing it’s my last year makes me even hungrier. In my last summer ball game I dropped 43 and I just want to transition that mentality over to the high school season.

I want a championship!

Of course everyone has been talking about the NCAA stuff that’s been going on and I just think it’s crazy! All of those people getting in trouble with everything is just wild. I hope that everything works out for everyone.

I’m glad that I don’t have anything to worry about there.

Kentucky isn’t doing any of that so it just makes even happier about where I chose to go.

School is going great for me right now too; I’ve got five A’s and two B’s and I’m loving my Entrepreneurial Studies class because we discuss things that are gonna really help us later in life.

Oh, I want to let everyone know that I’ll be featured in the SLAM Magazine coming soon. The photoshoot is Thursday so that’s something that I’m really excited about.

Everybody go pick that up when it comes out.

OK guys I appreciate you guys checking out my blog and stay tuned for another one coming soon.

